COVID-19 ... crisis ... pandemic ... unprecedented times. "We're all in this together" or "We're all in the same boat." These words are etched in my mind and surround me.
I'm not downplaying the incredible sacrifices that have been made. But let's be honest, we are NOT all in this together. While we are in the same storm, we are definitely NOT in the same boat. Some of us are in cruise ships and some of us in row boats or just life jackets trying to keep our heads above water. Those who know how to navigate systems for appropriate care, have jobs, homes, access to transportation are NOT in the same boat as those who do not. COVID-19 is not the crisis. How we treat each other and caring for our vulnerable populations remains the American crisis.
Those with a unique or pervasive diagnosis such as fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), which can affect an individual's physical, mental, emotional and psychological health, are disproportionally affected by COVID-19, as what services were in place have been disrupted.
With the purchase of alcohol doubling during the coronavirus pandemic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 1 in 9 women using alcohol during pregnancy resulting in $2 million approximately costs per person with an FASD across the lifespan. Can we talk about FASD now?
Check out www.indiananofas.org for more information.
Susan Elsworth, Alexandria
