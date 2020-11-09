I could not believe the lines for in-person voting. I took an elderly relative with me attempting to vote and it did not work out for us to vote. I went to our voting location several times on Election Day; I did not bother getting out of my vehicle because the wait would have been so long for me and my elderly relative.
I went to the courthouse to vote Friday evening (Oct. 30) and I was told it would be at least a two-hour wait. I would have requested an absentee ballot for me and my elderly relative, but I had no idea the waiting line for voting would be so packed until it was too late to request a absentee ballot for my family.
I had never missed voting in a presidential election since I was of legal age to vote many years ago. Then I saw on the internet sometime after 6 p.m. on Election Day that the newspaper said paper ballots would possibly be passed out to people in line. I wish the information about using paper ballots could have been known in advance and the procedure of how this would be handled could have been made very public and giving me a better and a more reasonable way to vote.
If it is going to take several hours to vote in person, you can count me out from voting in the future because it is not worth it to me to attempt to vote today.
Edwin Reiner, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.