We are not born with prejudice. It is taught directly or indirectly. As we age, we make the choice to either embrace it or reject it. Unfortunately, many embrace it. My own experience is one of a generation that had prejudice ingrained in our heritage. When I visited my grandmother, she sometimes sang a tune that was derogatory to black people and laughed afterwards. I was told not to trust black people.
My father’s first cousin was arrested in the 1930 lynching incident in Marion, Indiana. He was not convicted of anything but his sister and brother moved many miles away after the incident. He also moved to another Indiana town. His son stayed in Marion and became a police officer.
Indiana history is reek with bigotry and we should all know that the Klan ruled the state in the 1920s. The atmosphere of prejudice has been stirred to new heights since the election of Donald Trump. Not surprisingly that many of his followers are churchgoers who seemingly put political party above Christian teachings. Maybe we should rename the political party the New Pharisees since in biblical times they were called out by Jesus for flaunting their religion. He called them hypocrites and vipers (poisonous snakes) looking fine on the outside but filthy on the inside.
I chose to reject prejudice, but it sometimes raises its ugly head because of my background.
Ray Turner, Anderson
