Right now a lot of people are afraid. And I know it's easy to panic, which results in panic buying. Remember that we are stronger as a community. We will get through this, together, if we remember one another.
Please, before you feel the urge to stock up, please remember those of us who may come after. Who might be in need of something, to find it gone. We can weather this storm, this coronavirus, if we remember that we are in this together. Let's look out for one another.
Traci Rowland, Anderson
Commented
