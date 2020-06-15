Why wear a mask in public? The coronavirus can live for hours to five days on metal and four days on wood. The coronavirus can live in the air for three hours. So, it is not just the people close to you, but the people that have been where you’re at the past five days.
Wearing a mask may prevent you from breathing in the virus left by someone else two hours ago. It also prevents you from unknowingly spreading the virus in the air and on everything you may breathe, sneezed or coughed on within 6 feet for the next five days.
If the virus never goes away, life never goes back to what it was. A vaccine will take months to get back to normal. Humans outsmarting the virus by not allowing it to spread, thus the virus dies without a host. This would only work if everyone properly wore a mask to prevent the spread of virus.
Compromise can be mandatory masks in public stores where we all go like groceries, department and home improvement stores, etc. Optional masks would be in public places like restaurants, bars, gyms, etc. This allows people that don’t want the coronavirus to have safer places to shop. Also, allows the people that don’t care whether they’re spreading it to gather with others like them in a common place.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
