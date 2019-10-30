As a youngster in the 1940s in Anderson, one of my favorite things I enjoyed, when I could get 15 cents, was a Saturday afternoon double-feature cowboy movie at the Times Theatre. And one of my favorites were the Hopalong Cassiday shows, starring William Boyd as "Hoppy."
Then in 1949, after many years of appearing in motion-pictures at the theaters, William Boyd produced a half-hour television series that was telecast each Saturday morning, and, it was a big hit. Hopalong Cassidy became the first network Western television series. At that same time, I was a newspaper carrier for The Anderson Herald, and Saturday morning was when I would collect the money from customers for the paper.
My folks had not gotten a TV set yet, so I only saw bits and pieces of the Hopalong Cassiday TV show. Therefore, I was happy to see when, a little more than a year ago, Encore’s Western channel started showing those half-hour episodes.
I had not been able to watch any of them recently, until just this morning, Oct. 26. And at that time I noticed a difference from what had always been at the end of all of the episodes. Those always had William Boyd "Hoppy" giving advice to his little kid fans; and he would then tell them to go to Sunday School the next day.
I’m not a gambler, but if I was, I’d bet a dollar to a doughnut that the world’s God haters got to someone with a complaint.
Bob Armstrong, Anderson
