If, because of congressional Republicans' political theater, any of you doubt whether President Trump should be removed from office, ask yourself what they'd have done if Obama has done any one of what Trump has undeniably done?
Obama's impeachment would have been so swift our heads would still be spinning. Even if you disliked Obama, you'd surely admit he didn't lie – over 13,000 times and counting– as President Trump had done. And Obama's family didn't use his position to profit, as nearly all the members of Trump's family – including the president – have done.
And Obama never publicly or privately called on a foreign government to help him get elected, which President Trump has done at least three times – asking Russia to find Clinton's emails, gladly accepting Russia's help in 2016, and more recently trying to request or extort political help from Ukraine and China. Trump's violation of the Constitution's Emoluments Clause alone is worthy of impeachment. Obama never proposed hosting the G-7 summit at a resort he owned that was struggling financially.
Add in Trump's painfully unpresidential behavior, his withdrawal from peace-promoting international institutions, and all the illegal behavior the Robert Mueller investigation did not exonerate him of, and he should be gone. Finally, don't imagine Republicans are right in claiming this impeachment is being conducted illegally: they are the ones who established the rules under John Boehner's leadership. A Soviet-style sham? Steve Scalise should be ashamed of himself.
Stephen Guy, Daleville
