We moved to Anderson seven years ago. In that short time, Anderson Community Schools has had three superintendents. How in the world is there any consistency for Anderson's children with this happening?
We have never observed this happening in any of the towns or states in which we have lived or where our children attended schools. Superintendents are carefully chosen with either a multi-state search or a national search. When the school committee interviewed and found the top three candidates, the public and parents and community members were invited to a panel to ask questions of the candidates and ask what their vision for the school system.
None of these procedures seem to take place here at all. The committee stays local with someone local hired and when that doesn't work out then that person is released from their contract with a large amount of money, and this is our taxpayer monies. What is the problem here?
The only consistent thing I see is the ACS school board, who apparently see nothing wrong with their methodology of hiring superintendents. The public, parents and taxpayers have no input and our children and grandchildren suffer the consequences. I am not certain at this point that Dr. Hill and the school board even have a vision for ACS, and if they do have a vision, either consider changing it or carry it out please.
Anita N. Corley, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.