The crown jewel in Anderson is the White River, flowing peacefully through the city. Unfortunately, it has been ignored for years except perhaps used as a dump for contaminated waste products.
Other cities have developed beautiful sites along the river and I urge the city administration to do the same. I would love a riverside restaurant and a park-like setting. Please quit ignoring this priceless gem.
Richard Squiers, Chesterfield
