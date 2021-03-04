I recently heard Mr. Trump speak again, and have also been listening to his followers repeat over again that the recent election was "stolen" from Mr. Trump, and that he actually won. This, despite massive evidence that this is simply not true on any level.
But I wonder, if what they say is true. If that is the case, then I do want to know: Who are those genius Democrats that are so much smarter than Mr. Trump, all of his supporters, followers, and lawyers? I mean, to pull this off, they would have had to have a huge, nationwide conspiracy involving thousands of participants, and would have had to pull it off with such precision that they left no evidence whatsoever that could be brought to any courtroom, despite 61 attempts to do so by Mr. Trump's legal team.
So, who are these super-smart and wily Democrats? It seems obvious that even Mr. Trump admits that they are way smarter than he is, and also all of his supporters, and everyone else on his legal team as well. I am presently a Libertarian, but really, if the Democrats are that smart, I might just have to join their party.
David Seal, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.