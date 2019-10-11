Why are the Democrats rabid in their attempts to impeach President Trump? There’s absolutely “nothing” in Trump’s conversation with the President of Ukraine that’s impeachable. Read the transcript for yourselves. “Nothing.”
Perhaps they don’t like what Trump has done for the American people since they’ve done virtually nothing. Per Halsey News, several of Trump’s many accomplishments during his first two years in office are listed below:
• Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.
• Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than three decades.
• Created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs.
• African American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
• Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded.
• Asian-American unemployment recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
• Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.
• Left a number of anti-American globalist agreements which would have reduced America to a vassal state of the U.N., including the U.N. Population Fund, Paris climate agreement, the U.N. Human Rights Council, the Iran nuclear deal, and the Universal Postal Union.
Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver stated, “In one and a half years, President Donald Trump and his policies have been done more to advance life, religious liberty, the economy, deregulation, government reform, and Israel in the history of America. More pro-life and pro-religious liberty policies have been implemented in this short time than all previous presidents combined. It is no wonder certain segments of the media would rather focus on a negative narrative than these accomplishments.”
Michael Imhof, Aurora, Illinois
