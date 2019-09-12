This is a response to Mr. de la Bastide’s column “Can Dems win in the 5th District." (Sept. 8) The answer is yes. During my 50 plus years living in central Indiana it is my opinion that 2020 will be the year that a Democrat will win the 5th District.
It is exciting that Dee Thornton is running again and I believe she is the best candidate to represent the 5th Congressional District. Her courageous campaign last year, receiving 43% of the vote against Rep. Susan Brooks, exceeded expectations. She is now a seasoned campaigner who can meet the challenges of any Republican candidate. Her message on health care, reasonable gun control, jobs and education resonated with people during the last campaign.
Thornton will actually go out into the district and listen to people. It is more important now than ever before because the Republicans are not hearing our voices on issues. We have not had a representative who goes to the people, listens, and talks to them about their issues. Do not underestimate the new political climate taking hold in the 5th District.
Thornton is exceptionally qualified to represent the 5th District in Washington, DC. Independents, working class men and women, professional people, the middle class and individuals from all walks of life need to support Dee. She will fight for you. Yes, a Democrat can win in 2020. There will be many individual donations and a large grass-root support this time around. Game on.
Patsy Wood Spencer, Anderson
