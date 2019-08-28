As Labor Day approaches you hear a lot of talk about who created this economy and jobs. It wasn't any politician in Washington. It is the working men and women of America.
Let's go back to the Great Republican Depression of 2007 and 2008 when we were losing 800,000 jobs a month. President Bush called Barack Obama and John McCain to the White House. Bush said something has to be done. This could be worse than the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Well, something was done. Bush and the Republicans put together a bailout plan for the big banks on Wall Street, a $1 trillion loan, to be paid for by the average working men and women in this country.
In the Great Republican Depression of 2007 and 2008, five million good-paying jobs were lost, retirement savings lost $2 trillion in 15 months, whole communities were destroyed, kids had to leave their neighborhoods' schools and never return. It devastated them.
Several years ago we had to bail out the savings and loans banks in America, one of them on Jackson Street in Anderson.
The government said they got their money back from the bailout loans. Well, Mr. Government, the average working men and women did not get any money back. You owe each of us at least $10,000. We would like to be paid.
Working men and women, have a good Labor Day. You paid a trillion dollars for it.
Jim Janes, Anderson
