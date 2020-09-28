If you support public education, reelect Melanie Wright – even if you are a Republican. School vouchers for private and charter schools really harm public education because they directly take money away from the state legislature's allotted funds for K-12 education. Exasperatingly, Indiana legislators have voted more money for these schools than any other states’ legislators – even California, New York, and Texas.
Republican legislators strongly support school vouchers. Their candidates may sincerely believe they can work for public education, but their hands will be tied. Even Jennifer McCormick, a former Yorktown school superintendent and the Republican state superintendent of public education, discovered that she was no match for the Republican Party’s major push for private education. Thus, a rookie Republican legislator, no matter how dedicated to public schools, would be looked at with disapproval by the party and find future legislative support lacking if they voted against the party’s wishes on what they consider an important issue.
We were first told that school choice legislation would make it possible for low-income children to attend private schools, and while that was originally true, it has changed. Voucher requests for families earning more than $75,000 are increasing, but families between $0 - $50,000 have decreased the most.
Private schools are fine, if they do not hurt public education, but the way Indiana’s voucher system works, public education is being robbed for private and charter schools. Melanie Wright fights for public education.
Beckie Adams, Yorktown
