Indiana’s senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, responded to the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol by condemning the violence. But, true to form, they placed no blame on the instigation of insurrection by President Trump.
Young even wrote an op-ed in which he said we must focus on citizens’ “anger and disempowerment.” Certainly their feelings that the person they voted for was robbed was a major cause, but he made no mention of the fact this was due to Trump’s lies.
For two months, the president claimed falsely that he had won the election; polls showed 86% of Republicans believed him. You could probably count on the fingers of one hand the number of Republican leaders who publicly refuted his lies.
Maybe if they all had started saying on Nov. 7 that Joe Biden won, Trump wouldn’t have been able to stir up his supporters.
Sen. Braun joined 11 other senators announcing that, due to “unprecedented allegations of voter fraud,” they would “reject electors from disputed states,” disregarding the fact that these allegations had been refuted by countless court cases, recounts, and statements by election officials in every state.
Liz Cheney, No. 3 House Republican, courageously and patriotically said, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.” And still our senators are silent.
Those who seek positions of leadership should lead. They should stand up for truth. In this most important test, many failed. The result was insurrection.
Norma Abbey, Anderson
