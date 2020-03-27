When I received your booklet, dated Feb. 25, 2020, titled "Get More From Life After 50," being that my wife and I are in the 85 bracket, I was interested to see what the younger folks are up to. As I read I started to laugh and told my wife to look at this.
On Page 2, I found a quarter-page ad for a local cemetery, on Page 3, after learning how to job hunt, was a half-page ad for a funeral home, and on Page 4, after volunteering, was a quarter-page ad for a monument to go with my previous mentioned funeral arrangements and burial. On Page 5, after failing my fitness program for seniors, was a half-page ad for another funeral home. On Page 6, after sleeping like a child, I could get a wig to cover that bald spot on the top of my head, and finally, on Page 7, I learned all about a living will. I still have a will to live.
Finally, by Page 9 I found somebody who would take care of me. By then I was greatly discouraged. It seems that the business world is out to get us people over 50+. Then after Page 23, I threw the book away.
Your booklet was good, but the placement of the ads was hilarious. A bit of humor in a worried world.
Wendell Hilligoss, Anderson
