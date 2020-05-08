When the pandemic is over will the voters have the courage to vote to change this old conservative political system, that has been a 50-year failure for the average citizen in Indiana?
We will see Fred Payne, the head of the unemployment system in Indiana, say the agency needs an overhaul; yes, it does. The unemployment system in Indiana is an insult to workers and a public embarrassment. The praise the health care workers and other workers are getting in this pandemic is well deserved.
Well, what do you know, during this pandemic, America has discovered the American worker. They have always been there. They have just been taken for granted. A few years ago when a hurricane hit the East Coast, knocked out all the electric power and generators, the hospital was in total darkness. The nurses in total darkness, in water up to their waist, and not knowing if the next step they took if the water was going to be over their head. The nurses carried every newborn baby out of that hospital, not one baby died.
There are millions of workers that are laid off that now don't have any health care insurance. If we had the Medicare for all, you would have health care coverage, big health care insurance companies and hospitals in Anderson cancel the co-pays and deductibles.
Jim Janes Sr., Anderson
