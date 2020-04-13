As a registered nurse, I take my vow of being a trustworthy, caring and compassionate professional very seriously. With this in mind, I was concerned about a few of the points recently made by Ken de la Bastide in his column about me.
In my long career as a nurse and a conservative business owner, I‘ve worked to always be factual and up front with my patients, customers and everyone I’m associated with. This absolutely has not changed as I’ve taken on this new challenge of running for Congress to continue to serve the district where I’ve lived and worked for the last 30 years.
I want to clarify a few of the points mentioned by Mr. de la Bastide. First and foremost, Rep. Susan Brooks has been very encouraging to me. I appreciate her gracious encouragement, insight and service. Mr. de la Bastide’s characterization of the situation is simply untrue.
Mr. de la Bastide’s article also diminished Madison County GOP Chairman Russ Willis’ endorsement of my candidacy, I am very proud to have his support.
While I appreciate Mr. de la Bastide’s interest in this important Republican congressional race, his column was misleading.
Beth Henderson, Atlanta
