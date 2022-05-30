Choices on abortion do belong to women
OK. I’m reading what U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida wrote about overeducated, underloved millennials protesting the end of Roe v. Wade. I was 18 in 1973 when Roe was instituted. I did not know much about it ‘til a class at an a university, “Women & Law”
I never wanted to be put in a position of thinking of having an abortion, so after two children, I had surgery to prevent pregnancy.
The one thing I have always fiercely believed in is that the government should not be involved in those decisions anymore than it should be involved in the matter of people’s religion.
The party that does not believe in government being involved in people’s lives is seeking control of LGBT rights, people of color rights, sexual orientation rights, whom to marry rights and more, and now women’s rights!
Gee, who is left! Those white straight men with rigid thinking, who are inclined to authoritarian/domineering mindsets, it seems, who treat anyone who is not in their likeness like second-class citizens?
And they seek to do this by controlling voting and gerrymandering voting district boundaries. To those who say this sounds good to them, please think hard. You might get a nation you did not think it would be.
Even if you do not believe in abortion, one can see it should not be up to government to decide. I believe government should leave these rights alone.
Susan Warren, Anderson