No need to call witnesses.
Fact is, it's not the Senate's job to call witnesses. That's the House's job. It took 14 months to impeach Bill Clinton. Only 12 weeks to impeach Trump. With a real impeachment with real crimes it takes awhile. For a political impeachment with no crimes it goes faster.
The House had their chance to subpoena any witness they wanted. The reason they didn't is because they knew they had the numbers. So who needs witnesses. Realizing their case is paper thin, they need more witnesses. That's their tough luck.
They should have taken more time and done it right. Now they want the Senate to clean up their mess. That's not their job. They are jurors to hear the evidence the House presents. They said this was a slam dunk case with overwhelming evidence. So why more witnesses. I'll tell you why. They are liars. But when you're a Democrat lawmaker being a liar comes with the territory.
This impeachment is about two things. Hillary Clinton's victory was all but certain. How heartbreaking. Plus, they know they have no one who can beat Donald Trump. This makes two elections in a row where our own government has interfered more than the Russians. So far the cover-up continues. The whistle blower who started it all did not testify in the House impeachment. And still remains anonymous. I don't know about you, but where I come from that's textbook cover-up.
Jim Anderson, Alexandria
