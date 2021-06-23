I am writing this letter in protest, over when the Afghanistan people who assisted our troops while this conflict lasted will be pulled out.
We have celebrated our troops that did and are serving in our military. Many have come back wounded and will find life a challenge for the rest of their lives. Those who served with our troops as translators or whatever are now facing a great threat if we leave them behind.
Every state in this nation has means and air travel available to get these men and women and their families out of harm's way. If our government will not act, our states should step in and cause such a stink that something good will happen.
Cops, firefighters and and our military and others know that if at all possible we leave no man or woman behind.
God is watching this nation and its leaders to just do the right thing.
Patty Shelby, Pendleton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.