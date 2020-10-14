I am a 90-year-old retired teacher who to her chagrin voted for President Trump, but who takes issue with the letter in the Sept. 17 Herald Bulletin regarding the contest between Christina Hale and Victoria Spartz for our U.S. District 5 representative.
Hale is characterized as a billionaire-backed waitress who appears smiling in slick ads. Well, then, what do we say about Spartz who is a Republican billionaire-backed business woman who apparently contributed a million dollars of her own money to her ads in the primary? She smiles now in her slick ads too. One is an immigrant from the Ukraine; the other who incidentally paid her own way through Purdue and is still making payments on her college loan debt, has a mother who is Cuban American. For more information about what these ladies stand for, I suggest you read their answers to questions by the Indianapolis Star (Hale on Sept. 15 and Spartz on Sept. 16). Hale once worked as a waitress, true, but she also gained international experience in program development with Kiwanis and sponsored 60 bills passed with bipartisan support in the Indiana Legislature.
My vote is for Hale who has proved adept at making progress in a bipartisan manner, who lives and works like middle-class Americans, and is a conservative liberal. Let's put an end to gridlock in Washington so that we can all survive and thrive.
Nancy M. Wynant, Pendleton
