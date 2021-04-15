Recent news about Indiana has been annoying to me. Maybe it has bothered other Hoosiers, as well.
I was born and raised in Indiana and have moved back after retiring from teaching. I chose to move back to Indiana because of family and memories of high school and college.
The changes in Anderson without General Motors were a shock but the state's growth is amazing in other areas. So imagine my chagrin when the constant boasting since Mitch Daniels has been about the sheer enormity of our $2 billion budget.
But as time passes I shudder and wonder why Indiana is not using that money. We are hurting in the areas of most need. Children, No. 1, Child Protective Services are overworked, teachers are grossly underpaid, home nurses are horribly underpaid and we can't use their budget because the state can't attract those nurses or teachers.
These facts sadden me. Why Indiana? Gov. Holcomb, I have been pleasantly surprised by your quiet and dignified demeanor. Why does the Legislature not copy you? Instead, they seem to think only of themselves, not us.
Hoosiers, wake up – stand up and fight, not as sheep who follow blindly, but as parents and citizens who lead.
Jacqualine Sokol, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.