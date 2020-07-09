As a professor, I was disheartened by the news of the changes to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program impacting F-1 and M-1 international students. The new rule states that international students attending a university that has gone completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic must leave the United States or transfer universities.
This new rule is not in America’s best interests. International students are incredible assets. They help America thrive with their unique perspectives, hard work, and brilliant ideas. For example, the work of my international student colleagues has directly benefited American agriculture. International students also pay the highest tuition rates to universities, subsidizing American universities and American students.
My education was enriched by the international students I had the privilege of studying alongside. Some of them have become my closest friends. We have been together through thesis defenses and new jobs, births and weddings. The international students I now teach strengthen my classroom. Their global perspective is an invaluable contribution to our Midwestern university. My class would not be the same without them, regardless of if it’s virtual.
But it's about much more than the benefit these students provide to the U.S. They are students, struggling to get an education during a pandemic, stressed about grades, families, and the future. Adding the uncertainty of if they will be able to safely pursue their education in the country and university they’ve called home creates unnecessary stress and complication. These students need support, not exile.
Katelyn Butler, Ph.D., Anderson
