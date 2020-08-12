This letter is to inform the city leaders of an ugly eyesore that is easily fixed with two men and a truck. There are two mattresses lying on the ground across the street from each other on Columbus Avenue at the 2500 block.
One is lying on a city sidewalk, the other lying between the Dollar Store and Busby's business.
The mattresses have been there for months now, easily seen by city workers, city officials, city police, firemen and the motorists of Anderson.
Am I the only person who thinks this should be addressed and removed?
I tried calling the Mayor Instant Action line, only to be transferred to the utility department with voicemail recordings asking me to press 1 for payment or press 2 to open an account.
I'm easily frustrated with such a lousy system to a simple problem. I'm also easily frustrated with so many people who live and work in this town that see these two mattresses every day and accept it.
The city of Anderson has many buried underground dumps in our city limits. I hope we don't become a dump above ground. It's not looking good with so much apathy from us citizens.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
