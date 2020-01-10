When President Trump said he could stand on the street and shoot someone and not lose any votes, his political career should have ended. This statement shows what a narcissistic personality he has.
Mr. Trump does not have the smarts or decency to resign. Mitch McConnell should also resign. He has said "just call me the Grim Reaper." He has said any Democratic legislation that comes his way, he will not sign.
These two men are obsessed with having much power and having great wealth. This administration does not believe in climate change and haS ended many good environmental laws. With this administration wanting more oil, drilling in the Arctic, I suggest everyone revisit the April 20, 2010, deep water oil spill in the Gulf. To this day, marine life has not recovered. We need to replace this do-nothing Republican Senate. If we get a new president, he or she will have a good vice president and a good capable cabinet of people. This is very necessary to have a good running government, lots of input.
Right now, we have a one-man show, one person running the government.
Ann Morris, Anderson
