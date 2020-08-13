In March, we had few cases of COVID-19, yet schools were closed to protect our students, teachers and school employees. So, how in the world can it be safe to open our schools in August, when we are in the middle of a COVID-19 explosion?
Everyone is acting like our children will become imbecilic if they don’t return to the classroom right away. We all know the children are bored and miss their classmates but isn’t it better to have them bored and alive than take a chance of contamination?
President Donald Trump is not telling the truth about children being immune — just ask the loved ones of the 33-plus children who have died from COVID-19. I recently read that the World Health Organization announced that children 10 years old and over can spread this virus just as adults do. So, even if your children are the lucky ones and don’t get the virus, do you want them bringing it home?
We have heard some pretty bizarre things come out of President Trump’s mouth, ingesting Lysol or bleach to clean out the virus is just one example. Following his demand that schools reopen seems particularly dangerous. Let’s listen to the experts, do our job to protect "the least among us" and wait until it is much safer to open schools. Because again, if it was not safe in March with just a few cases, how can it be safe now?
Joyce Ann Moore, Anderson
