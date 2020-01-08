When a person is standing on a high-rise building ledge as if he was going to jump, someone below sees him and shouts he's about to jump, it immediately draws a crowd to see the spectacle. They really don't give a hoot about the jumper, they just came to see it and say they saw it.
The people who show up at Trump's rallies are the same type. They came to see the spectacle and hear the outlandishness of his diatribe against his presumed enemies. It is all a "show."
Humans are easily distracted. When there is a car wreck, gawkers will gawk; when there is a fire, people will get dressed and drive to see it. People pay money to visit "Graceland," the mansion where Elvis Presley lived. Integrity and dignity are traits the American public is sorely lacking.
The late Merle Haggard (country singer) had a line in one of his country hits. "We are headed down hill, like a snowball headed for hell."
The moral of this letter is "never give a bully, the bully pulpit" which is the presidency.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.