Indiana residents age 65 or over may vote by mail. Applications for absentee ballots are now being accepted by the Madison County Election Board. Find the application form online, print it, fill it out, sign it, and mail it in. Keep a copy. The clerk will begin mailing ballots in September to those who have applied. Don’t wait. Do it now.
Tell everyone age 65 or older they can vote by mail and how to apply. To vote in person, be sure you have a valid Indiana driver’s license or ID card. If not, get it now. Check your voter registration online. Be ready. Time is passing.
Our health insurance is being threatened. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joined the Texas federal lawsuit which seeks to void the entire Affordable Care Act, including coverage for pre-existing conditions. That lawsuit is now before the U.S. Supreme Court. President Trump’s administration filed a legal brief arguing to void the entire ACA, expressly including pre-existing conditions. President Trump and the Republicans have no health care plan to replace the ACA. It will be like the old days, when private insurance companies made the rules and set the prices.
President Trump has stated that during his second term he will cut Medicare and Social Security. If the Supreme Court does not void the ACA, he will continue his executive orders attacking Obamacare. It appears Donald Trump hates Barack Obama as much as Vladimir Putin hates America. We vote in November.
Sharon L. Wright, Frankton
