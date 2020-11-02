The fight over another stimulus package is on us again. The poor and the working class are hurting while the wealthy, who own 85% of all stocks and bonds, are enjoying life.
How it plays out depends on the ability of the R's and D's to convince the public that their way is the best way to go.
The first stimulus was lopsided in favor of big corporations who immediately put the majority of it into the stock market, which made the wealthy who own the stock more wealthy. It has been proven that the gap between the haves and have-nots only got worse.
We are all waiting for stimulus No. 2. I hope this time, the poor and working class get a fair shake.
With so much "dark" money influencing the GOP, I feel the working people will be short-changed again.
That's no secret, the working people have been suffering for 40 years.
Ronald Reagan's trickle-down voodoo economics has created a wealth gap that is here to stay as long as the GOP has control of any of the three branches of government.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
