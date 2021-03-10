Citizens are wanting inclusivity and top-notch professionals for our children. The demographics of the public school system have changed and new people, processes, and technologies are critical for success.
We have seen several articles, social media posts, and requests for policy changes regarding Anderson Community Schools. Let’s face the facts. We have 46% of students of color, and no diversity on the school board is unacceptable. This old way of operating doesn’t work anymore. How do you represent what you do not understand? We need to hire a diverse staff and create a culture of inclusivity.
People are moving to cities that have a strong educational system. Education will drive a more successful economy. Anderson has many challenges in both areas. Have we reached our bottom? I certainly hope so. So how do we rebuild? We are going to have to examine our policy, people, and systems that support dysfunction and incompetency.
Let’s start with our schools; gaining a top-notch experienced superintendent with a proven track record could provide the leadership we desperately need.
Hiring a leader who understands how to work in an urban setting is a foundational element to improving our local educational system. The school board confirmed losing over $21 million annually due to students choosing to go elsewhere. The loss of these financial resources undoubtedly impacts what we’re able to offer our students.
Reclamation of students should be a priority and would broaden the number of courses we offer. Where there are challenges, lies opportunity. Let’s bring our students back to ACS, it’s time to move Anderson forward.
Anikka King, Anderson
