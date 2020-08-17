Abusing taxpayers seems like a sport to politicians. Get away with whatever you can, while you can; if you are challenged, you just lie or spin a non-answer.
I believe Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps' decision to hire Indianapolis lawyers for insurance reasons is tied to Mike Gaskill. He is a state senator now and works in the Republican machine in Indianapolis.
If you want to go places in politics, you must curry favors for the big boys. They hired their lawyers for $450 per hour, when a local lawyer was doing it just fine for $250 per hour.
The county council exposed the taxpayer abuse by calling out the right to challenge the rules. The council proved their case legally.
The problem is, us taxpayers will still foot this bill in the long run.
I hope the voters remove Kelly Gaskill from office, just as they did with Mike Phipps in the primary.
I wrote this before your editorial on July 31, 2020. I think we both smell a rat, but you have to be politically correct. I can voice what I think.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
