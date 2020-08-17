I am tired of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, also. A strong Democrat will not vote for anything that a Republican wants done or the Republicans will not for anything the Democrats want. They act like a bunch of little kids. He didn't let me play with his toys and I am not going to let him play with mine. What a joke! This why we need term limits now. Let's get this on the ballot. They just listen to the lobbyists and get rich off us the taxpayers.
President Trump is not the one who divided this country. It is the Trump haters, the news media, and the Democrats. The hate for this man is evil. How they attack his wife and family is a disgrace. You don't have to like him but the hate is awful. This man has done a lot of good for this country. You can tell he is for the American people. He is a husband, a father and a grandpa. No matter what he does he gets criticized.
People in other countries wonder why we hate Trump and want to change our country to a socialist communist country.
We better wake up before it's too late to save our country for our kids and grandkids. There is so much corruption going on. So it's time to pray for our country. God bless America.
Elizabeth Mains, Chesterfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.