What has happened to America?
Historians will grapple with the answer, as we sink further into disarray politically. Truth is no longer our common connection. Conspiracy theories have taken root with a large portion of us.
Our civility to each other is a struggle. Our TV news stations lead off with "Breaking News" in the hope of getting an audience to tune in so they can get paid according to the ratings from the corporations.
Russia and China are laughing at us as we neglect our infrastructure. Our business companies get hacked for ransom, we pay and pass the cost onto the public.
Our justice system is based on politics and the word "fillibuster." The Republicans just say no to anything proposed from the Democrats.
We have an Indiana congressperson who spent over $1 million of the family's money to get elected to a job that pays less than $200,000 a year.
The family are "developers" who somehow got our Republican legislators to change the EPA's wetland rules. New development is coming to a town near you, let the environment be damned. There is money to be made.
The truth is lost and we all forget, just as the Jan. 6 attempt to destroy our democracy is now being called a normal visit to the Capitol. How did we become so gullible?
We know the answer, four years of lies and deceit, and oh yeah, 600,000 unnecessary deaths.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
