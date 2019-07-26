Robert Mueller testified to Congress on Wednesday, July 24. To make a long story short, he said that President Pinocchio was not exonerated from obstruction of justice, Russians did interfere with our election to help elect Donald Trump, it was not a witch hunt and it was not a hoax. After his testimony, Trump (who said he would not watch the testimony) came out to declare that he was exonerated, it was all a witch hunt and a hoax. Mueller also testified that Trump would not meet with him, and that Trump even lied on his written questions.
Wow. Either Trump did not watch, or he and the Republicans are delusional. Of course with Pinocchio, who lies every time his lips move, it's hard to tell which is the case.
Another example of Trump's lies, he said that he would be too busy to play golf like Barack Obama did. The Washington Post said that Trump has cost taxpayers over $103 million for his golf trips, and he still is playing.
Trump claims that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, so he tore up the agreement that Obama had negotiated which did just that. Now we are close to war. He hates Obama so much that he has been trying to tear down all that Obama had accomplished, without any real plans of his own.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
