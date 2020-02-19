Well, it has now been confirmed that Republicans in the House and Senate would rather have a dictator in charge than take a chance of losing their own election. That is just sad we have a bunch of Republicans who are so afraid of this lying president.
After listening to President Pinocchio on his State of the Union, it is hard to know where to start. Trump again told us that he will always be the hero to save pre-existing conditions. At the same time he was pushing the courts to dismantle all of the Affordable Care Act including pre-existing conditions. He also said that the "left" wants to give free health care to immigrants who cross the border illegally. Really, Donald, it was Ronald Reagan who said that anyone who is ill had a right to emergency room service. When did the truth come out of Trump's mouth? The Washington Post said he has told over 16,000 lies, and he just added a bunch more.
Trump bragged about how he has saved the country from a stagnant Obama economy. Trump inherited a growing economy and has produced less jobs in his first three years than Obama did in his last three years. He then bragged how his tax cuts were great for the middle class when he knows that those cuts went to his rich friends and have created record deficits. There are more, but I will close with his awarding Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Birds of a feather flock together.
Both are very divisive and lie like other people breathe.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
