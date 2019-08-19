A couple of weeks after President Trump was in office I watched the news with two boys walking down a school hallway carrying a sign saying "white power." That, along with the lies and hateful talk of Trump, showed me the future of this country.
Ken de la Bastide's Sunday, Aug. 11, column got it right and as George Wallace's daughter said it appears like the 1960s now. We are being besieged by white domestic terrorists and more being taught at home and in schools. In the musical "South Pacific" there's a song about being carefully taught to hate. It seems Trump is a good teacher and preacher. He's preaching the news media is the enemy, Mexicans are rapists, vermin, and an infestation, (words Hitler used for the Jews) and Muslims and blacks should go back where they came from.
Trump has support from white supremacists, white nationalists, white domestic terrorists, and "alt-right." Whatever the new names they're still the same old hate-filled Ku Klux Klan emboldened by our leader.
Republicans are blaming the shootings on everything except the white supremacist threat to our country. I'm sure they're afraid of losing Trump's support as Dan Coats, a decent man of truth, did. Someone wanting total power can't allow the truth to be spoken. Remember, don't believe what you see or hear. My fear is we're on the brink of fascism. Trump said hate has no place in our country so I guess he's leaving. We can only hope.
Carolyn Hall, Frankton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.