The World Cup winning women’s team deserves congratulations and equal pay. Democrats have tried to pass legislation that would guarantee women equal pay for equal work, but the Republicans have blocked them. Basically, the GOP is treating women like second-class citizens by denying them equal pay and making their health care decisions for them. There are individuals who make billions yearly by underpaying women. As Americans, we should all be demanding an end to these people getting even richer off the backs of hard-working women.
The leader of the GOP has never shown any respect toward women and has bragged about assaulting them. Still, the GOP stands by their pathological liar leader even though there have been over 15 claims of women assaulted and at least one claim of rape by this leader. The alleged rape happened in a dressing room in a NYC store just a block away from Central Park, at the time when the leader was calling for the executions of the Central Park 5, who were cleared by DNA later.
The GOP leader had long-time friendship with convicted child molester pimp Jeffery Epstein up until his arrest. The two partied with Epstein's underaged escorts in Miami and NYC for years. Billionaire Epstein cut a deal in 2008 with federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta who later was in the leader’s cabinet. He served 13 months and could leave six days a week to go to his office; a poor pervert would have died in prison.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
