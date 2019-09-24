President Pinocchio gets chastised by the mayor of London for sending the U.S. vice president to Poland while he stays home to play golf. Trump responded by attacking the mayor and said it is very cheap for him to play golf at his course, while President Obama played golf in Hawaii.
Yes, it is real cheap for Trump but it has cost the taxpayers over $100 million and he has spent 227 days playing golf in just 2.5 years. This from the guy who said he would be too busy to play golf. Sad.
Trump sends VP and his staff and security to stay at his hotel 150 miles away from the meeting. This from the liar who says "I don't want to make money." VP etc. have to fly to the meetings costing taxpayers even more money.
Trump says he wants the cleanest air and water, and he has done more than any president to get it that way. Really? Is that why you have rolled back over 84 environmental rules that protect our air and water. The man lies about everything. He even broke the law about Hurricane Dorian by altering the map to show Alabama would be impacted from the storm and as usual doubled down on his lie. The weather service had to issue a statement that Alabama would not be impacted from the hurricane. He doesn't care about the scare he caused. So sad.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
