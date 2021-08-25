Drawbacks abound for solar panels
NextEra Energy is trying to convert 1,000 acres adjacent to Greensboro into solar photovoltaic panels — the Greensboro project.
NextEra is NOT informing potential signers of leases or sales agreements of the negative consequences — lower property values, erosion and runoff, sun glare, loss of agricultural land, old panels contaminating landfills, loss of trees, loss of country appeal and loss of habitat for wildlife. Also, for some reason, the company advises people to go to their website to see the project area map, but it is NOT near Greensboro!
Some rural Greensboro residents have signed a 30-year lease contract resulting in hundreds of acres possibly being “planted” in solar panels. Fifty years of my and my husband’s blood, sweat and tears for — what?!
A property owner does NOT have the right to put anything they wish on their property! THERE MUST BE PROPER OVERSIGHT AND CONTROLS! THERE MUST BE CONSIDERATION OF NEIGHBORS! One of many resources is “Henry County, IN Solar Awareness” on Facebook. Another is “Do We Have To Destroy The Earth In Order To Save It” on the web.
I am warning anyone planning to buy land in rural Henry County to do research to find out if they could be practically or totally surrounded by solar panels, which could be the case soon for some residents! At this time it is hard to get any “factual” information.
Susan Stoots, Greensboro Township, New Castle
Put solar panels on old parking lots
Dear Friends: We are being bombarded with information about the need for using and developing solar and wind sites for power, but the growing concern is that these power sites occupy farmland. Farmland itself is a precious commodity.
It is nearly impossible to bring back soil to agricultural productivity once it has been used for commercial purposes. Please consider that the answer could be to place these solar panels on brown soil, places where it is not possible to grow food and resources.
Empty and underused factory and parking lots abound in our area. Put these solar panels where they could be of help but not ruin our farmland. Rethink the use of stagnant properties in our communities. This is what makes sense.
Diana Garner, Elwood
A big tip of the hat to the Salt Shop
A huge THANK YOU again to Aqua Systems (The Salt Shop) for making the traffic islands at 53rd and Main streets very beautiful.
For years, the shop’s cleaned up the area and planted flowers that really dress up things and attract birds.
Donna Bullock & Harold Baute, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.