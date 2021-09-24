We need to return to respect for labor
A financial analyst was on C-SPAN TV and said 17 American billionaires gained more than $2 trillion of wealth during the pandemic. He did not mention any names.
Think about that for a moment. Think about that for a few days or weeks as you drive around the terrible roads, or as you pay out the nose for groceries, or prescriptions or gasoline.
Our infrastructure has been neglected for more than 20 years. If the $2 trillion was taxed appropriately and used for infrastructure, it would help all Americans and the 17 would still be billionaires.
They could still use their wealth to own most of the stock market, which would guarantee that they stay wealthy.
America was built on LABOR of the masses. The wealthy have now moved our manufacturing base to China. They pay no taxes on this system.
Let’s unite and demand a more fair system for America. The 17 should not have the power to shackle the working class into living a life with poverty in every city in this great country. Let’s bring back the respect for labor that labor deserves.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
Please get vaccine to protect children
I would like to comment on our current COVID situation and respond to your article about Frankton Elementary.
I was alarmed to read there are employees handling our children’s food that are not vaccinated. I understand people being afraid or resent being told what to do with their bodies, but our children have no protection available to them, and as adults, we need to consider their rights and needs.
I venture to say these people would speak up loud and clear against child abuse or child neglect, so I don’t understand why, as adults, we choose to neglect our moral obligation to protect our children and their future?
I feel it would behoove us to ask our governor to follow the lead of our Illinois neighbors and mandate vaccines for all state employees working with children in kindergarten through 12th grade.
I realize this will create controversy in many circles, but that being said, I feel we all need to put our differences aside and protect the children who depend on us to keep them safe.
Please, people, look outside yourselves and think of the kids that need us to step up and do our part to slow the spread of this virus.
Rebecca Ice, Anderson
