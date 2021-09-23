Praising prosecutors
for molesting charges
I would like to praise the prosecutor's office for putting all these child molesters up on charges.
My granddaughters were fondled by their stepfather/father in Muncie, but even though they believe the kids, they say the prosecutor will not do anything about it. They did issue a two-year restraining order, but it is up now and they have restored visitation to the father.
The state Department of Child Services says the judge should give the father visitation, but the Muncie court says there is no way to prove the father had sexual intent when he was fondling my granddaughters. My question is, why else would you do it?
I’m just glad I live in an area where perverts are put where they belong. Thank you, Rodney Cummings and your staff.
Daniel Manis,
Anderson
