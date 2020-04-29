We all grow up with a unique perception of what a hero is to us. The image that comes to mind might include a cape and a mask, someone who can fly, or other supernatural powers and captivating talents. In adulthood, we tend to realize that the term “hero” has a new meaning, which is more individualized to what inspires us about others, provides comfort in some form, and “saves the day” in subtler, yet important ways for either our physical, mental, or emotional well-being.
May 1, 2020, is School Lunch Hero Day. Having been in the school nutrition field for six years now, it didn’t take me long to fall in love with child nutrition or to recognize and appreciate the incredibly hard work of school food service staff and the difference they make every day for children. These amazing individuals do so much more than provide food for students. Every day they work harder than most people can possibly imagine and all because they love the kids. They provide nutrition to fuel the body, which fuels the mind and helps children grow and learn. Not only are they handing out wholesome, nutritious food daily, but they are giving smiles, encouragement, and a fun, relaxed environment to help kids get through their busy day.
The current global pandemic with the new coronavirus has thrown some unexpected challenges to feeding students, but these school lunch heroes find a way to get the job done. As director of nutrition and food services at Anderson Community Schools, I want to give a special thanks to my amazing food service staff who have been preparing meals for bulk distribution twice a week to students and children in the community. On some occasions, meals have been distributed to over 4,000 children with a total of over 25,000 meals being produced for a distribution day to cover three days’ worth of meals.
Stress and anxieties are high for everyone during this time with what is going on in the nation, but the staff are driven by passion for feeding children, and teamwork. Every day leaves them beyond exhaustion with what some of us are jokingly calling “lunch lady cardio” in reference to a cafeteria manager’s watch indicating she had so many steps she had walked 9 miles that day. These individuals are truly heroes in so many ways or at least they always will be in my mind.
Transportation staff have also been essential and so very much appreciated in working with food services to take food on bus routes to distribute to families. In addition, there has been tremendous support with staff volunteers helping with food preparation and meal distribution on buses, donations from Hope Church, and also bag donations from numerous companies in the community. What a blessing to be able to turn such a time of crisis into a time where everyone comes together.
School nutrition professionals may not have capes, but there is a hero inside each one of them. I am thankful for every one of them, and the difference they make in children’s lives. Happy School Lunch Hero Day on May 1st and know you are appreciated every day!
