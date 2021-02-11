Last year, for four months, I had a personal health crisis. Seems I had huge kidney stones in my kidneys, and some blocking my ureters as well.
It took four trips to surgery to clear them, and two temporary stents placed to guide them out. During that time, I experienced excruciating pain for weeks and months. Indeed, I experienced pain that I did not even knew existed, a veritable symphony of different kinds of pain. Pain so intense that at times, I could close my eyes and see fireworks instead of darkness. Pain that was so intense in certain areas, it would induce “sympathy pain” from other nearby tissues. Pain that overwhelmed, and would sometimes cause me to pass out from it. Pain that could cause out-of-body experiences, even religious awakening.
What was done about this pain? Very little. Why? Because of the anti-opioid campaign being driven by the government, medical providers, the insurance companies, and the pharmacies. Every time I asked for pain relief, I was treated like a common criminal. I was given nothing that would work for me. When I did finally get prescriptions that would help, the pharmacies would simply refuse to fill them. The pharmacies blamed the insurance companies, the insurance company blamed the doctors’ offices, and the doctors blamed the pharmacies. And vice versa, as well.
While I am certainly glad they finally got Johnny and Jill Dopehead off the factory pharmaceuticals, and therefore hooked on heroin, and are now dead from fentanyl overdoses, this did nothing for my quest to spare myself this overwhelming pain. I know several that are now dead by this process. Perhaps that is Darwinistic enough for our lawmakers, but I keep count of friends that have fallen. I know personally of four that have been “terminated by legal fiat.”
And perhaps this injustice has also led me down the path to an untimely end. Because, apparently, during my trial-by-pain, I suffered a heart attack. I found this out recently, when my kidney stones started marching out again, and they discovered that I also have heart damage in the process. I have a high tolerance for pain, but apparently even I have limits.
The only time I ever got relief over those four months was when I passed out from the pain, and finally went to the emergency room. A shot of morphine, one of the oldest medicines in the pharmacopeia, rendered me pain-free for about eight hours. All of the other newer “wonder drugs” they gave me were no more effective than pouring a glass of water on a bonfire. Instead of easing my pain all they ever did was enrage me. I would have gladly traded all those other prescriptions for 10 morphine tablets or even 10 grams of raw opium.
I will remember this for the rest of my life, and I know exactly who to blame: The federal government, the state government, medical science, the insurance companies, the pharmacies and pharmacists, the drug makers, the hospitals. I am angry with them all for the pain I must feel now, again. I wish upon each and every one of them one day of the pain I have had to cope with. And then let them reflect upon the wisdom of their self-righteousness.
