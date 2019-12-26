The problem with Washington is the Democrats and Republicans, all money grabbing mongrels. These people are more worried about their parties then they are about the American people. Democrats and the Republicans are not Americans. All of you need voted out and replaced with everyday Americans who worry about American people and the problems they face and fix them. Too many of you take money from all the special interest groups like the NRA, drug companies, oil companies or anybody else that wants something. Term limits need to be imposed now! I dislike all of you. This is not who America is and should be.
My father was a city councilman for over 30 years here in Anderson and he always told me, that he has made some of the people he represented mad about several of the votes he had made but said that he needed to look at the bigger picture. What was really best for the city of Anderson and that’s the way he conducted himself.
Myself, I never liked politics at all and did not help him while he was running for office, but was always proud of him and his ideals. I have never voted a straight ticket in my life, there is always someone on the other side that has a better idea, so they get my vote. I don’t vote in the primaries that you have to declare which party you are voting for, I am an independent voter, meaning that I vote who I believe will do the best job for our country, state, county and local government. I do not vote down party lines.
So, I am pleading to the people of this great country not to vote down party lines and vote straight tickets and be an independent thinker about what is best for this country, state, county and local governments. It is time to take back our country, state, county and local governments. It’s time to impose time limits on how long offices can be held all across this country. We need real Americans in office not the super-rich or just Democrats or Republicans. Think about it, please!
Once in office the D and R in front of their names should be removed so there is no party affiliation to anyone in office. They should be only Americans.
