In honor of Black History Month, I thought that I would discuss black America and how the Democratic Party has manipulated it through liberalism.
Liberalism ultimately is about controlling the masses. Lies are continually used to deceive and manipulate American citizens. Democrats celebrate themselves as the party of diversity and acceptance, but their actions and history prove otherwise.
First lie is that all Republicans are racists. Wrong. In reality, the Democratic Party exudes racism. Racist quotes have been directly attributed to numerous Democrat presidents and other prominent leaders if one cares to research. Not only is this seen through quotes, but also in purposeful divisive action taken to cause discord among the people.
Many believe that birth control activist Margaret Sanger was racist based on her actions and verbiage over the years. Yet, Hillary Clinton expressed her admiration of Margaret Sanger.
Second lie is that Democrats are champions of civil liberties. History shows that the Ku Klux Klan supported the Democratic Party for many years in their creation of mayhem. It’s common knowledge that many black and white Republicans were lynched by the KKK in their hateful aggression. Interestingly, the Jim Crow laws in the South were created by Democrats looking to overturn Republican civil rights laws. It’s also clear that white nationalism comments by the Democratic Party today are nothing more than election strategies.
Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd, a mentor of Hillary Clinton, served a one-year term as leader of his local KKK chapter in West Virginia in the 1940s. No nationally elected Democrat opposed him being president pro tempore of the Senate.
No one today can argue that America is a more racist, or white nationalist society than it was in the early 1900s. We’ve come an exceptionally long way since the segregated bathrooms, but the Democratic Party and mainstream media play the race card every election period to stir up racism and class warfare among the black populace. To prove their hypocrisy, if the Democratic Party was actually concerned about white nationalism, they would be holding hearings on Antifa, a far-left violent white hate group.
In contrast, the Republican Party is the real party of civil rights. The Republican Party was founded in 1854 as an abolitionist movement. The great black abolitionist leader Frederick Douglas was firmly Republican. Republican President Abraham Lincoln was the one who authored the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed the slaves. Per David Barton, 94% of the Republicans endorsed the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting blacks citizenship in America, when it came before Congress, while not one Democrat voted for it.
Third lie is that the Democrat agenda is best for black Americans. Black communities haven’t really prospered under the Democrat policies. Democrat support of programs that oppose Judeo-Christian values has led to decadence and immorality within both black and white communities. In reality, many Black Americans have remained poor while the majority continue to vote overwhelmingly Democrat.
Liberalism has destroyed black America. Black Americans need to cast off the chains of the Democratic Party, and support conservative Republicans who have Judeo-Christian values.
