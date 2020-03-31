Madison County Commissioner “King” Mike Phipps is a ghost employee who does not even show up for some meetings of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
He can’t even do his own job, yet he tells the Election Board, election office, and beloved county clerk, Olivia Pratt, how to do her job even though all three groups got 100% on the test that followed last November’s municipal elections. What I mean by that is that after the Anderson City’s 5th District hand recount, several weeks after the election, all 2,190 votes cast in the Anderson City’s 5th District (roughly 10% of the entire Madison County votes that were cast last November) came back exactly the same as what was reported last November on election night.
Madison County had a chance to save roughly $1 million ($850,000 for machines and $150,000 for poll workers) by going to voting centers that 40 other Indiana counties found successful last year and 30 of those counties showed an increase in voter turnout. Our colonies bounced England and King George 250 years ago because of “taxation without representation.” If “King” Michael Phipps is not a perfect example of “taxation without representation” then I don’t know who is. “King” Michael and “Queen” Kelly cannot keep the third commissioner, John Richwine, around because Richwine actually shows up to work and the commissioners’ meetings. That makes “Queen” Kelly and “King” Michael look bad. So now “Queen” Kelly and “King” Michael have banded together to get their own “Prince” Timothy to replace Richwine to complete their royal family of commissioners. The rally cry of “Bounce ‘King’ Michael” might just be a way to improve our voter turnout.
True public servants, former County Clerk Darlene Likens (who I saw many times helping folks at the county clerk’s counter years ago) and Ollie Dixon are far and away more deserving of the commissioner’s title than “King” Michael. Thankfully, the Madison County Council unanimously “gutted” the commissioners budget to help to get back some of the $1 million that Michael Phipps cost us.
What was “King” Michael’s response when his budget was gutted? He said something like that was unfair because now he will not be able to give Libertarian “Roofer” Rob a cushy job so he can get the Libertarian vote. Well, “boohoo,” “King” Michael.
Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians – Get out this year and vote. Let our rally cry be “Bounce ‘King’ Michael.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.