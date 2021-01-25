Disclaimer: I am neither a Democrat or Republican. I am a Libertarian constitutionalist. I voted for neither Mr. Trump, nor Mr. Biden.
Our nation has a sickness, and has recently developed a fever. This is apparent to anyone with eyes to see it. This became evident on Jan. 6, when three seditionists made speeches that incited a huge group of peaceful protesters to storm the Capitol Building. The willing brainwashed sheep in this huge crowd were under the guidance of the Proud Boys, one of President Trump’s many private militias.
It is rather easy to identify them, since they were all wearing something with the color marking them as such: “bright burnt orange.” Review the photographs and videos: you will start seeing them leading and egging on the “innocents,” and also inside the Capitol at the forefront. “Zip Ties Guy” is one of them, and he has others near him more plainly marked.
This was not a “spontaneous” event. This was premeditated insurrection. The main reason it failed is because it was ran like a reality game show instead of an actual military operation.
What should we do now? I think the rational, non-brainwashed “silent majority” must continue to shine the spotlight of truth upon the matter, debate it, support our nation, and attempt to repair our republic.
For the people that have been deceived into causing a series of unfortunate events that have led our nation to the cusp of crisis? I take Lincoln’s stance: A house divided against itself cannot stand. However, there must be accountability and justice, but neither vengeance nor retribution. I am no judge of men. I am but a lens of reality. I think charity is in order here, if those responsible simply confess they were wrong, and repent their convictions.
B.B. King once sang, in the most powerful voice imaginable, these words:
“...I was there when they crucified my Lord.
I held the scabbard as the soldier drew his sword.
I threw the dice as they pierced his side.
But I’ve seen love conquer the great divide.
Maybe I was wrong to ever let you down,
but I did what I did before love came to town.”
A lot could be forgiven of contrite confessors, who want to rejoin us, the rational, decent people that are the heart and soul of this nation, and move forward again as one nation. E Pluribus Unum.
