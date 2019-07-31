The concerned citizens that oppose the solar farm reminds us of the Killbuck Concerned Citizens that fought for more than 20 years to keep a landfill away from the front door of Killbuck School and their residential neighborhood, and those good citizens won that battle.
How does the Killbuck dump and solar farm projects get started? They get started by a handful of votes from the old worn-out conservative political system that has been a 50-year failure in Madison County.
It's about the money county government gets, a chunk of money, from the solar farm for politicians to spend. The county is on a wild spending spree giving $10,000 and $20,000 pay raises to their political friends. A lot of hard-working people in Madison County don't earn $20,000 a year.
They voted to put a solar farm below me on Rangeline Road. I am all for alternative energy in this country. I am not for destroying neighborhoods to have it. These solar farms will not lower utility bills one cent.
They put a dump in a neighborhood in Columbia County, Pennsylvania, the same kind they wanted to put at Killbuck. The Pennsylvania citizens that opposed that dump were laughed at and dismissed as cranks by the experts. The dump experts said, "everything would work just fine"; it did not, everything failed, it was a disaster. The Killbuck Concerned Citizens were right.
The county should scrap the solar farm project. If the county does go on with it and the county says, "it is not about the money," the county should take the almost $1 million the county will get and divide it up equally among the people who will have to live close to the solar farm.
