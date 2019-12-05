Imagine having a career where you are constantly in debate with members of the public. The public’s opinion of you is of the utmost importance and is based solely on how you speak and respond to others. That way you choose to respond can immediately, without warning, result in loss of employment and your livelihood being stripped away. Now, imagine your rules of employee conduct include not being able to speak unless spoken to, you don’t get to know who those carrying out the verbal attack are, and among many other expectations, you are required to at times proceed from the most vicious and pungently unfair debate with an adversary straight to speaking to a child about their favorite TV show, knowing another verbal attack could come at any time. And by the way, you better make that kid smile every time. Probably not your ideal job description, right? That amount of pressure better come with a hefty salary, too.
Now, replace the terms verbal/speak/debate in the paragraph above with deadly/engage/combat. And that job? It represents your life, and the lives of your coworkers.
Thus is the nature of our wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Whether an individual agrees with the reasons our troops have been sent overseas in these conflicts or not, they were/are there, and we should consider what they’re dealing with. Our country’s civilian and military leaders established The Rules of Engagement used in this war. It’s not our “rank-and-file troops” — see: the ones who have to deal with the bloody results. I’ve lived those ROE’s and I’ve experienced those frustrations firsthand. I’m grateful my comrades and I navigated those circumstances within the confines of military law and that the very vast majority of us were able to make it home. But that perspective begs me to question whether I, if forced to deal with the same circumstances as some of these “war criminals,” would have conducted myself any differently. Carrying out combat operations among a population that generally doesn’t like you or your culture, against a hidden, cowardly, merciless enemy, that generally doesn’t speak your language is tough enough. But then being forced to do so with rules in place that limit your effectiveness to a degree it results in the death or dismemberment of your peers makes it darn near impossible.
Still, our military members accomplish the impossible every day. And I am eternally thankful to them for their effort.
Yes, our president certainly conducts himself in a less than desirable way from time to time. And he most definitely uses words and behavior for which he shouldn’t be given the benefit of the doubt. But when it comes to pardoning our troops for “crimes” committed in a combat climate that’s at times what this Marine would consider impossible to navigate, I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt on this one. Because while the eyes of the civilized world are watching our president pardon soldiers, sailors, and Marines for conduct that some would defend and others consider abhorrent – so are the eyes of our enemies. And I can assure you, our enemies certainly speak this language.
Mr. Underwood, I have always been and will continue to be impressed by you and your staff, and I appreciate and respect your opinion. I’m thankful for our right to have a healthy debate for the good of our community and our country. Thanks to our First Amendment those words, opinions and your and my livelihoods are safe. Otherwise, the Nov. 25 headlines would have labeled you a “Word Criminal” or maybe me an “anarchist.” Thank God for a country that wouldn’t allow that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.